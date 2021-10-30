Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday came out in defence of pacer of Mohammed Shami and brutally slammed the "bunch of spineless people" for questioning the pacer's performance during India's inaugural game against arch-rivals Pakistan at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021.

Speaking ahead of his side's match against New Zealand, the Indian skipper backed the 31-year-old pacer and said that "attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do". He also acknowledged that India were "outplayed" by Pakistan in their inaugural game at the world event.

"People take out their frustration and have no understanding about what we do in the field. They have no understanding that someone like Mohammad Shami has won India 'n' number of matches. He is our primary bowler with Jasprit Bumrah when it comes to making an impact in the game. If people can overlook that and his passion for the country, I honestly don't want to waste any minute of my life on them. Our brotherhood cannot be shaken," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Well, there is a good reason that we are playing on the field and not some spineless people on social media that have no courage to speak to any individuals in person and hide behind the identities and go after the people through social media. Making fun of people and has become a source of entertainment in today's world which has become so unfortunate and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at and this is how I look at these people," Kohli added.

Shami, who is India's premier fast bowler along with Jasprit Bumrah, had an off day against Pakistan last Sunday after he was smashed for 43 runs in 3.5 overs. However, this didn't go well with a certain section of fans on the internet who abused the veteran pacer and posted derogatory statements against him on Instagram and Twitter.

However, several former cricketers, including legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and ex-India opener Virender Sehwag, came out in support of Shami. "When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India," tweeted Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Sehwag said, "the online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma