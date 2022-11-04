'Virat Kohli Should Not Have Indicated Anything To Umpires': Pak Legend Waqar Younis

Virat Kohli in interaction with Shakib Al Hasan during ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval (Image Credit: ANI)

INDIA batter Virat Kohli's gesture to ask for a no-ball during India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match has been receiving flak from several cricketers. During India's innings, Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud bowled a short ball to Kohli in the 16th over which he pulled to the boundary. Kohli immediately asked the third umpire to declare it as a no-ball as the ball was above his waist.

The gesture didn't go down well with Bangladesh players who later raked up the issue. Speaking on the incident, former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis has said that Kohli should not have indicated anything to umpires. However, the umpire stick to his decision and didn't give a no-ball.

"Shakib is telling him that 'you bat, and let umpires do their job'. I think they are discussing, what we were talking about. If you are going to call something and are going to put pressure on the umpire...then of course, he is a big name. Virat Kohli is a big name. He is a massive name in cricket so umpire sometimes come under pressure," Younis was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Kohli so far had a wonderful run in the marquee tournament where he surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Meanwhile, India-Bangladesh clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 saw many twists and turns where the Bengal Tigers gave a tough fight to the Men In Blue. The match ultimately went in favour of the Indian team as they grabbed a five-run win (DLS method) against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's Litton Das had a cracking start in the chase where he scored his fifty in just 21 deliveries but failed to anchor his innings due to heavy drizzle at the Adelaide Oval which stopped play and gave them a revised target of 151 runs in 16 overs.

Bangladesh failed to continue the momentum after the resumption of play which they had earlier and lost wickets at regular intervals which dented their hopes of outclassing Rohit Sharma-led side.