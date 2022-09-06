Virat Kohli Should Name Player And What Message He Was Expecting After Leaving Test Captaincy: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who has claimed that no one contacted him after left the Test captaincy, should name the player from whom he was expecting a call and specify the kind of message he was waiting for, said cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday.

"It's very difficult to say as to whom Virat is referring to? If he would have taken any names, you can then go and ask that person, if you have contacted him or not. What I have heard is that he is talking about only MSD having calling him after leaving Test captaincy," Gavaskar told Sports Tak. "If he is talking about former players, who have played with him, we know who all from that lot come on TV. He should name the player he is referring to. Ask them Kya Bhai aapne koi Message nahi kiya (Bro, you didn't message me?)".

The former legendary opener further asked what message Kohli was expecting. He felt rather when one leaves captaincy, the best part is about being able to focus solely on one's game.

"Encouragement? But then he is done with captaincy, so why would he need encouragement? That chapter (captaincy) is already closed," Gavaskar said. "Now you are playing only as a cricketer. So focus on that role because when you are the captain, you think about and worry about your mates. Once captaincy is over, it's time to focus on your own game."

He also mentioned about the 1985 incident when he had left captaincy after winning the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia and said that there were no special messages or calls for him. "Now I left captaincy in 1985 after (B&H) World Championship of Cricket. That night we celebrated, hugged each other but beyond that what else do you expect?" Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Kohli, who top scored with 60 in India's five-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in an Asia Cup match on Sunday, said in a post-match conference that besides former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, none of the former players called him.

"When I left Test captaincy, I only received a message from one person and I have played with that person in the past. That person is MS Dhoni, anyone else did not message me," Kohli said. "There was just MS Dhoni who messaged me, many people have my number, but they did not text me. When you have genuine respect and connection with someone, you are able to see that because there is security from both sides."