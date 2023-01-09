Virat Kohli Shares Heart-Warming Pic With Wife Anushka, Daughter Vamika: ‘Tera Shukar Ada Kardan’

IT IS Said that family comes above all! They are that fundamental part of our lives that is very near and dear to us. Recently, Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming picture of his family on his social media handle. The now-viral picture, showed Virat his wife Anushka Sharma and their little munchkin Vamika Kohli holding hands and walking towards sunset on a beautiful beach. As per reports, the picture was taken at the time of the new year when Virat and Anushka went on vacation in Dubai.

On Monday, sharinng the very cute picture, Virat captioned it, "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan."

Virat Kohli is considered to be very ideal when it comes to family, he has been considered an 'idol' for a husband by his fans and the cricketer has also made sure that his daughter is protected from all the unnecessary attention from the media.

A few days ago, Virat and Anushka with their daughter Vamika went to Vrindavan where they distributed blankets. Within no time their picture went viral in which the two were seen offering prayers at the ashram.

The family was seen seeking blessings at the Neem Karoli Baba's ashram. The Baba, incidentally, was the guru of America's rich and famous before they became so, notably Steve Jobs, Larry Brilliant, Julia Roberts, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeffrey Skoll.

Meanwhile, talking about Virat, he is all set to return to the field during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka, beginning on January 10. He was given a rest from the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

According to several reports, Indian team management has moved on from both Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the shortest format as they start building for the next year’s T20 World Cup in West Indies-USA.

Meanwhile, responding to the same reports, India's head coach Rahul Dravid said, "For us, obviously, from the last semi-final (2022 T20 World Cup) that we played against England, only 3-4 boys are playing in the XI (vs Sri Lanka). We are slightly in a different stage of looking at the next cycle of T20, so ours is a slightly younger team and for us to play against the quality of Sri Lanka is a fantastic experience. The good thing is that a lot of focus is on the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship, so the T20s give us the opportunity to try out these guys."