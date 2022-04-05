New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: There is no denying the fact that the relationship between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble was frosty. Kumble was appointed as India's head coach in 2016, but he resigned a year later, saying the captain (Kohli) had "reservations" about his methods of functioning.

Nearly five years after that incident, Vinod Rai, who served as Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), has thrown light on the Kohli-Kumble saga. In his book Not just a nightwatchman: My innings in the BCCI, Rai accepted that the relationship between Kohli and Kumble was thorny, but stressed that "the situation could have been handled differently".

Rai claimed Kohli had told the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) that "younger members of the team felt intimidated" by the way Kumble worked with them. He said it was conveyed that Kumble was "too much of a disciplinarian" and team members were not happy with him.

Rai, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) who was appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the functioning of the BCCI, further said Kumble, however, was not happy with his "unfairly" treatment by the board.

"We had long conversations with Kumble after he had returned from the UK. He was obviously upset about the manner in which the entire episode had panned out," Rai wrote, as reported by The Indian Express.

"He felt he had been unfairly treated and a captain or team should not be given so much importance. It was the duty of the coach to bring discipline and professionalism into the team and as a senior, his views should have been respected by the players."

He said the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - which included Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - also spoke with Kumble and Kohli to resolve their differences during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, but felt that the issues were "fairly severe".

"...maybe it was only the CAC that would be best suited to have a thorough discussion with both of them. Soon, the CAC met in London and interacted with the two separately, in a bid to resolve the issue. After deliberations over three days, they decided to recommend Kumble's reappointment as the head coach," Rai wrote, according to The Indian Express.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma