Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Reaction To India's Last Over Win Is Epic | Watch

WHAT A sight for cricket loves as two of their favourite superstars of Indian cricket -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli -- were caught together celebrating in an epic manner after their side's six-wicket series-clinching win over Australia in the last T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The celebration of Rohit and Virat is going viral on social media as both the batters were seen shouting and smiling while patting each other's back after Hardik Pandya smashed the winning four and outclassed Australia in a 187-run chase with a ball to spare.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, divided by fans united by passion and love towards country and TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav #KingKohli #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/JJEj2XF09N — Anshul Talmale (@TalmaleAnshul) September 25, 2022

The situation became a little tense in the middle following Kohli's departure on the second ball of the last over. However, India only required 5 runs from the four balls after Kohli smashed 6 off Daniel Sams' first ball.

On his first ball, Karthik took a single and gave strike back to set-batter Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder played the following ball dot with India needed four from last two balls. The situation became a little curious for India after taking the match so deep but Pandya kept his composure and got away with a four to hand India a win in the three-match series.

Earlier, Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav set the platform for 187 as the duo stitched 104-run stand for the third wicket. Suryakumar played a blistering knock of 36-ball 69 studded with 5 sixes and as many fours. Kohli contributed vital 63 off 48 balls and played a role of an anchor in the chase.

Pandya remained unbeaten on 25 runs with a six and 2 fours. For Australia, Sams scalped two wickets off 33 runs in his 3.5 overs.

Earlier, Tim David and Cameron Green had scored 54 and 52 respectively to help Australia post 186/7 in 20 overs. For India, Axar Patel returned with three wickets.

India will next take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday, September 28.