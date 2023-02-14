'Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Hate Playing Him': Dinesh Karthik Names 'Toughest Bowler' He Has Faced In Nets

India have one of the most lethal pace attacks in recent years. Spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik -- the bowling line-up has all the arsenal to tackle any opponent in the world. India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik revealed that facing Shami in nets is 'torture' and labelled him as the 'toughest bowler' he has faced in nets.

The wicketkeeper further added that India star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also had a similar opinion about him playing in nets.

"If I have to use one word for Shami it will be 'Torture Shami'. Because in my whole career, he is the toughest bowler I have faced in the nets, he has got me out a couple of times as well in the match. But he has been nasty to play in the nets. I thought I was the only one so then I asked Kohli, Rohit, and they are all legends of the game and they all said they hate playing Shami," Karthik said on Cricbuzz's show 'Rise of New India' .

The 37-year-old experienced cricketer explains the reason which sets Shami apart from other pacers.

"What makes him so special is - all of his strength come into play in net session, his upright seam position, his natural length, that nasty length of 6-8 metre mark, where the two major mode of dismissals are caught behind or caught at slip. And you can see why he has been unlucky over a period of time as well because that length says that he gets the batsman beaten numerous times but never gets that wicket. He has travelled overseas in series where he constantly ended up being the bad bowler because he is the bowler got gets most deliveries beaten, but never the amount of wickets to show for," the wicket-keeper batter explained.

"For a fast bowler, the revs are close to 1000 rpm when the ball is released, but for Shami it is close to 1500-1600. That is what makes him special. When you have that amount of backs-spin, when there is little bit of the wicket, he is literally unplayable," Karthik further added.

Karthik last played in the T20 World Cup 2022 for India where he failed to deliver any memorable performance in the tournament. He was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant in the marquee event.