Virat Kohli Overtakes Mahela Jayawardene To Become Highest Run-Getter in T20 World Cup History

In-form Virat Kohli has surpassed Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cups.

Kohli broke the record during India's ongoing clash against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval when he completed 16 runs. The right-handed batter is featuring in his fifth T20 World Cup and became the competition's highest run-getter in only his 23rd innings, with the help of 12 half-centuries.

On the other hand, Jayawardene had played 31 innings to set his record, though he faced fewer balls (754 balls) than Kohli did (773).

Kohli scored 185 runs in his maiden T20 World Cup in 2012; he was the competition's top-scorer in 2014; and the second-highest run-getter in 2016. Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 editions, making him the only male cricketer to win the award twice. His six Player-of-the-Match awards are also the most in the tournament's history, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Former India skipper Kohli has been in stellar form in this tournament. He has hit back-to-back match-winning fifties against Pakistan and Netherlands. His 82-run knock against Pakistan in a pressure situation was termed as his best T20I innings so far.

Kohli is leading the highest run-scorer chart in the T20Is. He is ahead of his skipper and teammate Rohit Sharma followed by Martin Guptill, Babar Azam and Paul Stirling on the list. Kohli is approaching the 4000-run milestone in T20Is, and averages more than 50 with strike rate of nearly 140.