Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Nearly a month after announcing that he willl leave T20I captaincy following the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Virat Kohli on Saturday refused to get into any debate over his decision that had surprised the cricket faternity and said that he won't "add fuel to fire".

"Our focus is to play well in this World Cup and do what we need to do as a team. Rest people are trying to dig up things that doesn't exist and I am not someone who is ever going to give fodder to that," Kohli said at a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's game with Pakistan.

"I have explained myself very honestly and openly and if people feel there's more to it that what I have already told, I feel pretty bad for them. That's certainly not the case," Kohli added.

The 32-year-old had announced that he would step down as India's T20I captain following the conclusion of the ICC T20I World Cup in the UAE. In a long Instagram post, Kohli had said he will continue as a batsman, adding that he made his decision after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri and his teammates.

Earlier, Jagran sources had told that the top brass of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is not happy with Kohli and might appoint Rohit Sharma as captain in limited-overs after the upcoming T20I World Cup. However, BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that there was no pressure on Kohli to quit leadership role and it was his own decision.

"I was surprised (that Virat Kohli decided to step down as T20 captain). This decision must have been taken only after the England tour and it is his decision. There was no pressure from our end. We didn't tell him anything," Ganguly said in his conversation with Aaj Tak.

"I was a captain for six years, it looks good from the outside, there is respect and all that. But you get burnt out on the inside and it happens to any captain. Not just to Tendulkar or Ganguly or Dhoni or Kohli but to the captain that will come up next as well. It is a tough job," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma