'Sitara, Future Is Here': Virat Kohli On Shubman Gill's Record-Breaking Maiden T20I Ton

Reacting to Shubman Gill's record-breaking maiden T20I century, India star batter Virat Kohli lauded the opening batter and also predicted that he will have a long run in the team.

Gill smashed an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls studded with seven sixes and 12 fours in India's record win of 168 runs in the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday. With the win, India also sealed the series 2-1 in Ahmedabad.

Gill shattered many records as he became the fifth Indian batter to score hundreds in all three formats of the game. He also become the highest individual T20I scorer for India surpassing Virat Kohli's 122 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a picture with Gill on story and wrote: "Sitaara (Star). The future is here".

The 23-year-old has silenced his detractors with a blistering knock as before the final T20I against New Zealand he was struggling with the bat in the series.

After the match commenting on his knock Gill said, "It feels good when you practice and it pays off. I was backing myself to score big. Didn't happen in the Sri Lanka series, but happy to see it work out now."

"Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes. Hardik bhai told me to play my game, not do anything extra and he kept backing me. When you represent your country, there is no fatigue. It was my dream to play for India, and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats," he added.

Gill has been in spectacular form in 2023 as he finished the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at record-equaling runs. The right-handed batter matched Babar Azam's 360 runs world record in three-match series. He finished the series with two centuries including a double ton.

Both Kohli and Gill will be seen back in action together in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia. The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from February 9.