New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Decade Award. Besides Virat, six other players - Joe Root of England, Ken Williamson of New Zealand, AB de Villiers of South Africa, Steve Smith of Australia, Kumara Sangakkara of Sri Lanka and R Ashwin have also been nominated for the award.

While Virat Kohli is favourite to win the award among the seven players nominated, he is likely to face a tough challenge from Steve Smith and Ken Williamson.

List of players nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Decade Award

Virat Kohli - India

Joe Root - England

Ken Williamson - New Zealand

AB de Villiers - South Africa

Steve Smith - Australia

R Ashwin - India

Kumara Sangakkara

The Indian skipper is placed at first spot in the list of nominated players, while his teammate R Ashwin is at 6th spot. Kumara Sangakkara, who has retired from all forms of cricket, is the seventh player on the list. South African cricketer AB de Villiers has also said goodbye to international cricket.

The ICC Men's Player of the Decade will be awarded based on the performance of the players between 2010 and 2019. The strongest contender in the list is Virat Kohli, who has scored the most runs in international cricket in the last decade. He has also scored the most international centuries during this period. He averages above 50 in all forms of cricket.

Kohli has also been nominated for the ICC ODI Player of the Decade along with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. The Indian skipper has also been nominated for the Test Player of the Decade and T20 Player of the Decade. Rohit Sharma is his challenger for the T20 Player of the Decade award.

