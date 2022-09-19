Kohli Needs 63 Runs To Surpass Dravid In India's All-Time Run-Getter List

India star batter Virat Kohli has a constant connection with records as whenever he steps on the field he attains or breaks a record with an ease. As India is all set to take on Australia in the three-match T20I series, there will be a milestone which will roam around him.

Former India skipper Kohli is just 63 runs away from overtaking his head coach Rahul Dravid's feat. Kohli just need 63 more runs to surpass Dravid to become India's all time second-highest run-getter. Currently, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar sits at the top-spot with a gigantic 34,357 runs while Dravid had 24,064 runs to his name. Kohli sits at the third spot with 24,002 runs in 468 games so far.

Kohli has another feat to reach in the series against Australia as he is 207 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-getter for India in international cricket history. If Kohli adds 207 runs to his name he will become the sixth-highest run-scorer in the international cricket. Currently, Virat is the seventh-highest run scorer of all time in international cricket. The right-handed batter has amassed 71 centuries and 124 fifties to his name including the top-score of 254* in the red-ball game.

Kohli has been in sublime touch after he return to form in recently concluded Asia Cup. He scored 276 runs in five games of the competition and became the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. He also ended his nearly three-year-long century drought and smashed his 71st hundred.

India will start off their home series against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25.



India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.