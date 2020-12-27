Apart from Kohli, the only Indian who was included in the team was spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday was declared the captain of the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's Test team of the decade. Apart from Kohli, the only Indian who was included in the team was spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kohli, who is in India currently with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child, is at the second spot in ICC Test batting rankings. Under the 32-year-old, India has won several series, including their first Test series against Australia in Australia in 2018.

Talking about Ravichandran Ashwin, the 36-year-old holds the ninth spot in ICC Test bowling rankings. Ashwin, who is considered as one of India's biggest match-winners in Tests, is also at the sixth spot in all-rounders rankings.

Kohli and Ashwin have also been nominated for the ICC Player of the Decade Award. Apart from the two Indian players, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers and Kumar Sangakkara have also been nominated for this accolade.

Meanwhile, the ICC Test team of the decade also includes New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Australian batsman Steve Smith. While Smith holds the number one rank in ICC Test batting ranking, Williamson is at the third place. The team also includes explosive Australian opener David Warner and English all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The other opener in the team is England's Sir Alastair Cook while wicket-keeping role has been given to Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara. Meanwhile, the three pacers in the team are England's Stuart Board, James Anderson and South Africa's Dale Steyn.

Here's the ICC men's Test team of the decade:

Alastair Cook (England), David Warner (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (Captain) (India), Steve Smith (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Wicket-keeper) (Sri Lanka), Ben Stokes (England), Ravi Ashwin (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Stuart Broad (England), James Anderson (England).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma