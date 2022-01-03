Johannesburg (South Africa) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian cricket team on Monday suffered a massive setback after regular skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out from the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. In Kohli's absence, KL Rahul is leading India against the Proteas at the Johannesburg Test.

Rahul, who became the 34th Indian to lead India in Test matches, said that 33-year-old Kohli has suffered a back issue that has forced him out of the second Test. In his place, Rahul said Hanuma Vihari has been included in the playing XI, adding that Kohli is expected to be available for the series-finale from January 11.

Kohli, who has been battling a prolonged lean patch with the willow, will thus not be able to complete his landmark 100th Test in the series' third and final match at Cape Town.

"Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm, the physios are working on him and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test. It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge," Rahul, who won the toss and opted to bat first, said.

"We have had a few good wins here and hopefully we'll look to continue that. Hanuma Vihari comes in place of Virat. Just the one change. It was a good Test at Centurion overall. We really performed well as a team and are really excited about this match."

India are currently 1-0 up in the three-match Test series against the Proteas and are chasing history to win their first-ever series in the longest format of the game in South Africa.

Here's the playing XI of both sides for the Johannesburg Test:

India: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma