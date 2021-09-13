Under Virat Kohli, India has played 95 ODIs, winning 65 games with a win percentage of 70.43. In T20Is, he has led the Indian team in 45 games, winning 27 of them with a 65.11 win percentage.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli might step down from the captaincy in limited-overs following the conclusion of the T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), handing over the duties to Rohit Sharma.

According to a report by The Times of India, Kohli wants to concentrate on his batting due to which he will leave the captaincy. The report quoting sources claimed Kohli himself will make the announcement after the T20I World Cup.

"Virat is also the first to realise that his overall responsibilities as captain across formats are taking a toll on his batting. He needs that space and freshness because he has a lot more to offer," The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

"If Rohit takes over as white-ball captain, Virat can continue leading India’s red-ball aspirations and work on his T20 and One-day batting. He’s just 32 and given his fitness, he will easily play top cricket for another five to six years at least," the sources added.

Virat Kohli had first donned the mantle of captaincy in 2014 in Tests after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's shocking retirement from the longest format of the game. In 2017, Kohli got the captaincy in limited-over after Dhoni resigned from his position.

Under Kohli, India has played 95 one-day internationals (ODIs), winning 65 games with a win percentage of 70.43. In T20Is, he has led the Indian team in 45 games, winning 27 of them with a 65.11 win percentage. In Tests, Kohli had led India in 65 matches, winning 38 of them with a win percentage of 24.61.

However, several cricket experts feel that Kohli should resign from captaincy as India has lost three International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments -- 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup and World Test Championship -- under him. Several cricket pundits also believe that Kohli is struggling with the bat and resigning from captaincy might help him.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma