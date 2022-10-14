Virat Kohli Maintains Highest Fitness Standards In 2021-22, Other 23 Teammates Went To NCA For Rehab: Report

VIRAT Kohli maintained the highest fitness standards while 23 other players of the Indian cricket team needed a visit to NCA for rehabilitation in the 2021-22 season, said a report by BCCI CEO Hemang Amin.

"A total of 96 complex injuries to 70 players were treated by the NCA medical team during this period," according to a BCCI CEO report accessed by the news agency PTI.

Among the 70 players, 25 belonged to the India A/Targeted team, 23 to the senior India team, seven players were from the senior Women's team, one was from India U-19, and 14 were from states.

An insider also revealed to PTI that Kohli never in the past one year needed to check in at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence for injury or fitness-related issues.

"To be fair, a lot of these injuries were on-field. Some were unlucky with fractures (Surya). Some had multiple issues at different times."

"But you have to give it to Kohli's fitness that he has managed himself so well that he never had any hamstring or muscle related injuries, primarily because of the kind of fitness work he does throughout the year," a BCCI source said, as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, the names of 23 centrally contracted players included skipper Rohit Sharma (hamstring), his deputy KL Rahul (post hernia surgery), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshear Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Wriddhiman Saha.

Reportedly, many players who went to the rehab were 10 years younger than Kohli and had extended periods of various types of injury lay-offs.

The name of such players included Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Karthik Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, KS Bharat, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Earlier in 2018, Kohli complained of some back-related (herniated disc) problem because of which he could not play County cricket for Surrey. However, ever since then, he has managed so well that he still tops the list of India's fittest players.

