Virat Kohli Likely To Miss 1st ODI Against England Due To Groin Strain: Report

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli who is currently in England and is suffering from poor form sustained a groin strain during the 3rd T20I. After sustaining the injury Virat is likely to miss the first ODI against England at the Oval on Tuesday.

The extent of Kohli's injury is still not known, but it is likely that now the Indian team management wouldn't mind giving the 33-year-old veteran a break so that he is available for the next two games at Lord's (July 14) and Manchester (July 17).

"Virat has a groin strain during the last game. It can't be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss the first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest," a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, following Virat's early dismissal in the T20Is and Test matches in England, the batter's performance has been questioned repeatedly by the experts, including former greats like Kapil Dev and Virender Sehwag, although skipper Rohit Sharma has firmly backed his long-time colleague.

In a presser, Rohit Sharma said that everyone goes through ups and downs and a player's quality does not get affected.

"When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player. We should not overlook his past performances. We who are in the team know the importance of the player. They have got all the right to talk about it but it does not matter for us too much."

35-year-old skipper also expressed his disagreement over Kapil Dev's remark demanding to bench Kohli and give youngsters a chance. He said, "We build our team and behind this, there is a lot of thinking. We back the boys and give them opportunities. So, these things you do not get to know from outside. So, whatever is happening outside is not important but what is happening inside is more important for us."