Virat Kohli, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month

Indian star batter Virat Kohli has been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award, while Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma made the cut for the Women's Player of the Month category on Thursday.

The lineup for the ICC Men's Player of the Month features three superstars from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. India's talisman Virat Kohli is nominated following his heroics with the bat, most notably in the win against arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli is nominated for the very first time in the ICC Player of the Month awards, and while registering 205 runs across the calendar month, he showed glimpses of his very best form.

South Africa's David Miller impressed in the lead-up to the tournament, and continued his sparkling form in Australia, including during his side's victory over India to secure his place on the list.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe completes the lineup and seeks to reclaim the award he won in August thanks to a series of Player of the Match performances in the opening stages of the T20 World Cup.

In the ICC Women's Player of the Month category, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are named on the shortlist following their Asia Cup heroics for India.

Rodrigues ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer while teammate Sharma was named Player of the Tournament and joint-leading wicket-taker.

Nida Dar is the final candidate in contention for claiming the award for October as her handy contributions with bat and ball drove Pakistan to the semi-finals of the same event.