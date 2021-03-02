Virat Kohli was also named in the most valued celebrity of India list. According to Duff &Phelps Celebrity brand Valuation Study, Kohli was on the list for the fourth consecutive year.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hit another hundred and this time not on the pitch, but on the photo-sharing platform. Virat Kohli has become the first Indian celebrity to clock the hundred million follower mark on Instagram.

On Monday, Virat added another feather in his cap by reaching the hundred million mark. The skipper has 1,129 posts on the photo-sharing platform. Kohli enjoys a massive fan following on Twitter too, he has forty million followers.

Who is the most followed sportsperson on Instagram?

*Christiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese footballer is the most followed sportsperson on Instagram. Currently, he has 266 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

*Lionel Messi, the footballer is the second most followed sportsperson on Instagram, and he has 187 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

*Neymar, the Brazilian footballer is third on the list and he enjoys a fan following of 147 million followers on Instagram.

*Virat Kohli stands on the fourth number on the list of most followed sportsperson on Instagram, and now he has joined the 100 million follower club.

In the most followed Indian celebrity list, Kohli is holding the number one spot and he is running ahead of the global star Priyanka Chopra, the actress has a massive fan following of 60.8 million followers on the photo-sharing app. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has 53.3 million followers.

Recently, Virat Kohli was also named in the most valued celebrity of India list. According to Duff &Phelps Celebrity brand Valuation Study, Kohli was on the list for the fourth consecutive year and he was on the top spot with a brand value of USD 237.7 Million (approximately Rs 1,700 crore). In this list, he was ahead of Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan. Virat has managed to be on the top of the list for the past three years.

