Virat Kohli Is A Big Player Because He Overcome Pressure: Babar Azam After Losing To India

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lauded Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock against his side in the Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Kohli played an unbeaten 82-run knock which guided India to defeat Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling encounter that went through the wire. India were at once reduced to 31/4 in 6.1 overs while chasing 160. Hardik Pandya and Kohli scripted a 112-run partnership for the fifth wicket to get their side over the line.

Kohli became the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 53-ball 82 with the help of six fours and four sixes. The right-hander came to bat after India lost KL Rahul's wicket early on and from there on, he didn’t look back.

"Definitely, whenever India and Pakistan play, there is extra pressure. He is a big player because he overcame that pressure after early wickets went down. The way he built his innings changed the course of the match," Babar was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

"He was struggling early, but this innings would have done his confidence a world of good. When you are able to win such matches, you get a lot of confidence individually," he added.

Azam further heaped praises on his bowlers which kept them in the game till the very last ball.

"Our bowlers bowled really well. All credit to Kohli and Pandya. It wasn't easy with the new ball. We had partnerships after 10 overs. We had a chance. We tried to stick to our plans. But credit to Virat Kohli. In the middle, we decided we wanted a wicket and held the spinner back. We had a lot of positives. The way Iftikhar played and the way Shan played," said Azam in a post-match presentation.

Earlier, put in to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 159/8 in their 20 overs despite losing their both openers early in the game.

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed played knocks of 52* and 51 respectively to get past Pakistan's score to the 150-run mark.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya scalped three wickets each.