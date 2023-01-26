Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara Lead Wishes As Nation Celebrates 74th Republic Day

India star cricketers Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Chesteshwar Pujara extended their wishes on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a 10-second video to wish countrymen 'Happy Republic Day'.

"Happy Republic Day to all that are part of this amazing nation," Pandya tweeted.

Happy Republic Day to all that are part of this amazing nation 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/hescGqR4GV — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 26, 2023

Pujara took to Twitter and wrote, " Happy Republic Day Jai hind!"

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/C1CPF8x0HM — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 26, 2023

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also extended his wishes and wrote, "May our nation continue to prosper and shine. Happy Republic Day to all. Jai Hind."

May our nation continue to prosper and shine. Happy Republic Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 26, 2023

Former India batter and Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also wished his fellow compatriots.

"Some nations chose bowing before the King, we fought to be a republic! Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Some nations chose bowing before the King, we fought to be a republic! Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #RepublicDay — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 26, 2023

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day."We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true."

"Many wishes for Republic Day. This time the occasion is more special because we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. I wish we move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!" PM Modi said in his tweet in Hindi.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest at this year's parade at Kartavya Path.

The week-long celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24.

The events will culminate on January 30, which is observed as 'Martyrs' Day'.

(With ANI inputs)