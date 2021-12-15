New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli is always known for speaking his mind and today he did exactly what was expected from him. He came out all guns blazing in the press conference ahead of India's tour of South Africa. He quashed all the rumours and speculations about him missing ODI, rift with India ODI captain Rohit Sharma and his sudden removal as ODI captain and others doing rounds from the past few days.

It was almost impossible to not notice, the chaos in the selection board of BCCI and other members of the Cricket fraternity after India selected the squad for SA Tests and announced Rohit Sharma as the full-time ODI captain.

There were several topics that needed clarification and Virat Kohli today in the presser before departure gave air to that and more. He said that he is excited as ever to represent Team India and was always available for team selection for India vs South Africa tour in December.

He also said that there is no rift between him and Rohit and his experience and skills will be missed in the upcoming Tests in South Africa. He futher commented on how he was contacted 1.5 hrs before Rohit was announced as ODI Captain.

"I can understand the reasons. BCCI has taken the reasons from a logical point of view," he stated in the official press conference on December 15.

Here are the top 5 quotes of Virat Kohli from today's Press Address:

-"I was and I am available for selection. I haven't had any communication to BCCI where I have asked for any break. I am available for selection for ODIs in South Africa," Virat Kohli on not taking break from ODI team selection.

-"There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired. None of my actions or decisions will be to take the team down," Virat on his relation with Indian ODI Captain Rohit.

-"I was contacted one and a half hours before selection for Tests," Virat on being contacted before announcing Rohit as full-time ODI and Test Captain.

-"When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy. I was told that it was a progressive step. I was informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine," Virat on his decision to quit T20 captaincy.

-"My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction. Rohit is a very able captain and tactically very sound. Along with Rahul bhai, who is a great man manager. They will get my 100 percent support in ODIs and T20Is," he said on his future responsibility and team support.

Posted By: Ashita Singh