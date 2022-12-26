Virat Kohli Gifts His Signed Jersey To Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz

India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday gifted his signed jersey to Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz after the conclusion of the Test series which India won by 2-0.

India won the second Test by three wickets to complete the whitewash in the series.

After the match, Mehidy shared the picture on Twitter while receiving the jersey from Kohli and wrote, "Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer Virat Kohli."

Mehidy had a great series against India and was one of the standout performers for the home side.

In the ODI series that Bangladesh won by 2-1, Miraz scored 141 runs at an average of 141.00, with 100* being his best score. He also took four wickets in the series. He was given the 'Man of the Series' award for his all-round performances.

In the Test series, he took eleven wickets in two Tests, including a five-wicket haul in the second Test. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series. He also contributed 53 runs with the bat in the series, with best score of 25.

Chasing 145 in the fourth innings, Mehidy made the task difficult for the Indian team as he clinched five wickets including the scalp of Kohli (1). The visitors were reeling at 74/7 before Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer stitched an unbeaten 71-run partnership that sealed the victory for India.

Ashwin remained unbeaten on 42 while Iyer scored 29 not out. Luckily, Ashwin was dropped on 1 by Mominul Haque at short leg.

For his all-around performance in the match, Ashwin was rewarded with the Player of the Match award while Cheteswar Pujara bagged Player of the Series.

Ashwin grabbed six wickets in the match and also contributed crucial 42* runs in the fourth innings while Pujara accumulated 222 runs in the series.