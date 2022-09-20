Virat Kohli Explains Hilarious Street Cricket Slang ‘Lappa’ Shot | Watch

Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of 1st T20I match against Australia, at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali on Monday. (ANI Photo)

India’s ace batter Virat Kohli is regarded as the one of the best batsmen across the globe and is famous for his classic style of batting. The Delhi-born player has also spent his childhood playing street cricket and when he was recently asked about ‘lappa shot’, the star batsman was in complete splits as he went onto recollect some funny moments while describing the meaning of the slang.

Ahead of India’s match against Australia, sportswear brand PUMA shared an entertaining video on its social media platforms, of Kohli spending some fun time off-the-field as he explained a hilarious street cricket slang, ‘lappa’.

The video, titled Do You Know Your Cricket Slang, went viral as soon as it was uploaded.

“Lappa is a slog over mid-wicket. A guy who doesn’t probably know how to bat well knows only one shot which is lappa,” Kohli said.

.@imVkohli is back with your weekly guide to cricket slangs 👨🏻‍🏫🏏#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/vfKAI5mYPc — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) September 20, 2022

Reminiscing his street cricket days, he added: “We have played a lot like this. And there were a lot of players who knew only this shot, just a slog over mid-wicket. It would be very frustrating for me as well as the team to see the batsman getting out playing that shot. It is fine if you get out while playing proper [cricketing] shots.”

The modern day great, who shares a close association with PUMA since 2017 and collaborates with them on brand one8, recently struck his 71st century with a magnificent knock, which was a treat to Indian cricket fans who witnessed glimpses of vintage Kohli. Fans would be hoping that their favourite batter would continue his form in the upcoming key tournaments.

Later in the day, Kohli will be in action against Australia in the first T20I in Mohali. He is just 207 runs away from surpassing India head coach Rahul Dravid to become the second highest run-getter across all formats for India.