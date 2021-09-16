New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as captain of the T20I side after this year's World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In a long Instagram post, the 32-year-old said that he will continue as a batsman while Rohit Sharma will be appointed as captain of the team.

Kohli said that he now wants to focus on his batting while adding that he took the decision after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri and his teammates, including Rohit Sharma. He said that he also consulted Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) president and secretary Jay Shah.

More details awaited....

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma