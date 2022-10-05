Virat Kohli Converts Kishore Kumar's Bungalow Into 'One8 Commune' Restaurant; Gives Fans A Tour | Watch

Indian Cricketer and owner of restro-bar 'One 8 Commune' chain, Virat Kohli has opened a new swanky restaurant in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Virat Kohli took to social media and shared a sneak peek of his new One 8 Commune edition. The talismanic batsman has converted legendary singer Kishore Kumar's old bungalow 'Gouri Kunj' into his new branch.

In a video on YouTube, Kohli gave fans a tour of his new restaurant, which promises good food in Juhu. The video also features Manish Paul as Virat is giving him a tour of the place and engaging in some conversations.

Watch The Video Here:

"This is late Kishore Da's Bungalow. It actually matches perfectly with our concept," Kohli said in the video while speaking to actor Manish Paul. Virat also said he is a huge fan of Kishore Kumar and also sang a verse of his song “Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi”.

“His songs have really really touched me. One person asked me who would you I have like to met, I would have said Kishore Da always because he was just charismatic," the cricketer can be heard saying in the video.

"I don't get going with anything if I can't be involved. If I am associated with something, I need to be involved. You've invested your time and a part of you. I wanted to do this. We have kept a focus on a lot of things, especially food," he added.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Virat has leased Kishore Da's bungalow for 5 years. Virat already has a chain of restaurants with the same name in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata. He also owns businesses ranging from clothing, fragrances, and shoes all under the 'One8' brand, which is in association with sporting giants Puma. He also has invested in another brand named 'Wrogn'.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kohli finally roared back with his incredible performance in Asia Cup 2022 and Australia, South Africa series. Now, the ace batsman will now be seen in action at the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16. India will kick off their campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne.