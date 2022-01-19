Paarl | Jagran Sports Desk: India batter Virat Kohli on Thursday claimed another milestone to his cap as the star surpassed the legend Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 5065 runs to become the Indian player with most runs away in One-day Internationals on Wednesday.

He achieved the feat during the first ODI against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl. Kohli made 51 off 63 balls, with the help of three boundaries.

Virat was only 11 runs short from achieving the milestone, he achieved that anyhow and made it to the elite list of batters of most runs in ODI away from home. He now has 5070* runs in 108 matches in single day cricket more than any one in India

Check List of Indian batters with most runs in away ODIs here:

Virat Kohli - 5070* runs in 108 matches

Sachin Tendulkar - 5065 runs in 147 matches

MS Dhoni - 4520 runs in 145 matches

Rahul Dravid - 3998 runs in 117 matches

Sourav Ganguly - 3468 runs in 100 matches

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (5,518) holds the top spot for most runs in overseas ODIs.

When he reached 27, Kohli also went past former skippers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid for most runs scored against the Proteas.

Succeeding recently by Rohit Sharma as India's full-time limited-overs skipper, Kohli came into the game with 1287 runs.

Kohli now remains only behind Tendulkar, who has scored 2,001 runs against South Africa in ODIs, the most by any player across countries.

In the overall list, Kohli is now the sixth-highest run-scorer against South Africa. Apart from Tendulkar, Kohli is behind Ricky Ponting (1,879), Kumar Sangakkara (1,789), Steve Waugh (1,581), and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1,559).

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh