Virat Kohli Becomes Second Batter To Complete This Milestone In T20 World Cup History

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Sunday completed 1,000 runs at ICC T20 World Cup events, becoming only the second player to do so. The star accomplished this landmark during India's match against South Africa in Perth.

In the match, Kohli could score only 12 off 11 balls, consisting of two fours. He was dismissed by pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Now, in 24 matches across 22 innings, Virat has scored 1,001 runs at an average of 83.41. His highest score in the tournament is 89*. Twelve half-centuries have come off his bat.

The tournament's all-time top-scorer is Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who has scored 1,016 runs at an average of 39.07 in 31 matches. One century and six fifties have come off his bat, with the best individual score of 100.

Others on the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament are: West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (919) and Sri Lankan great Tillakaratne Dilshan (897).

Despite a lagging start to the year, the 33-year-old found his rhythm in the Asia Cup and in the bilateral series matches against Australia and South Africa that preceded the competition. He also got off to a fast start in the eagerly anticipated match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in front of over 90,000 spectators in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and posted a below-par total of 133/9 in their 20 overs. For India, Suryakumar Yadav was the only batter who got going in the match and struck 68 runs after losing the top order early in the clash.