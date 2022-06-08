New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli is arguably one of the best cricketers ever born and his fan following is proof of that. You can hear loud cheers for Kohli from the crowds at the stadiums whenever the former India captain steps on the field. He is also one of the most popular social media personalities in India ahead of Bollywood celebs, politicians and every famous personality you can name.

Now, registering another record to his name, Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to cross 200 million followers on Instagram. Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain is only the third athlete to touch the 200 million followers mark on Instagram after Lionel Messi (334 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million), who has the most followers on the picture-sharing app.

Kohli took to Instagram to thank his followers for their constant love and support. "200 mil strong, thanks for all your support insta fam," he wrote on his latest post. He also shared a collage of his pictures and videos.

Last year, Kohli stepped down as T20 Captain for India after the T20 World Cup and also left the RCB captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022. A month later he was replaced by Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain. Earlier this year, post the three-Test series against South Africa, Kohli also gave up India’s red-ball captaincy.

Kohli has been the most successful Test captain of India. After taking over the reins from MS Dhoni, he led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 wins at a win percentage of 58.82.

The cricket star is currently being given rest by BCCI for five Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa but will soon take the field when India takes on England in the rescheduled fifth Test of last year’s series. India is currently leading the Test series 2-1 against England and will also play three ODIs and, three T20Is against the hosts.

Posted By: Anushka Vats