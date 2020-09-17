Jennings, in an interview with Cricket.com, said that while he wanted some players to play a certain way, Kohli had different roles assigned for them.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Since Virat Kohli became the captain of the Indian cricket team, his staggering win percentage of 60 in Test cricket and equally decent record in limited-overs formats make him one of the best Indian skippers of all time. However, Kohli’s captaincy was questioned when it comes to leading his Bengaluru franchise in the Indian T20 league.

Throwing light on the batting maestro's captaincy experience, former Bengaluru coach Ray Jennings said that Kohli’s failures in the cash-rich league might have been because he backed wrong players at times.

Jennings, in an interview with Cricket.com, said that while he wanted some players to play a certain way, Kohli had different roles assigned for them.

“If I have to look back then I would say that in IPL there used to be 25-30 players (in the squad) and it was the coach’s duty to look after all the players. Sometimes he was a bit of a loner in the team. Sometimes, he backed the wrong players. But, you can’t blame him for that. I wanted certain players to bowl or bat in certain conditions/situations but he had different ideas,” Jennings said as quoted by Cricket.com.

He also spoke about the challenges and difficulties in leading a league team as compared to the national team.

“See, IPL is very different from international cricket. In six weeks’ time, some players can pick form and some may go awry. So, someone in the group needs to be there all the time. When I was there certain players should have played more but he has different views. However, that is in the past and it’s nice to see him maturing day by day and he will start winning IPL trophies,” he further said.

“We shouldn’t forget IPL is a game of small margins. He has made it to the semi-finals (playoffs) and final and he will definitely achieve a lot more success in the coming years. Sometimes, criticism is that he doesn’t enjoy time with the players. But, I can understand that since a captain has a lot on his plate. Also, the auction is a very important factor (in the team’s performance),” he added.

Jennings also hailed Kohli’s ability of a quick learner and termed him as an ‘unbelievable cricket brain’.

“Virat Kohli has always been an unbelievable cricket brain. He sets very high standards (for himself) and we went along despite one or two problems. You needed somebody around Virat to guide him (at that point in time). Of course, he and I bumped a few times but he is a good guy and a very quick learner. Nice to see him grow as a player and now as a captain. His mannerism is great. His best is yet to come,” Jennings said.

Posted By: Talib Khan