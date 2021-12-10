New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, in a surprising move, appointed Indian opener Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI team replacing Virat Kohli. He was also appointed as the vice-captain of the Test team, the post which was earlier held by Ajinkya Rahane. The announcement of the BCCI just ahead of India's tour of South Africa surprised many while several others termed the change as 'overdue'.

Kohli led India in all three formats until the Twenty20 World Cup last month, after which he relinquished 20-overs captaincy which went to Rohit Sharma. Many expected Kohli, who remains the test captain, to lead India in the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2023 but the board opted for a single white-ball skipper.

Reacting upon the replacement of Kohli as the white-ball captain, BCCI President and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, said that Virat Kohli's decision to relinquish the 20-overs captaincy resulted in him being removed as India's one-day skipper as selectors did not want to have two different white-ball captains.

Ganguly said that the board and selectors together took the call to appoint Rohit Sharma as the full-time white-ball captain of the side. He also informed that he and the chairman of selectors had also spoken to Kohli informing about the vision of the board.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly, as quoted by ANI, said.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him. We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," the BCCI president added.

Meanwhile, India's former head coach, Ravi Shastri, who was an essential part of Kohli's captaincy era, hailed Rohit Sharma and said that the 34-year-old right-hand batter is not "overawed" by the situation and always does what is the best for the team. "Rohit is not overawed; he always does what is best for the team. He marshalls all the resources of the team unlike, let's say, in football," Ravi Shastri, as quoted by The Week, said.

On Kohli's captaincy, during which India achieved many impossibles like winning a series in Australia and England and reaching the top spot in ICC Test Rankings, Shashtri said that he was a tactically sound captain.

"At the end of the day, he has been a tactically sound captain. Efficient. People will always judge you by results, or not by how you got the runs, but how many runs you scored. He has evolved well; he has matured as a player. It is not easy being captain of the Indian team. He should feel proud of what he has achieved," he said.

Moreover, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, while reacting to the big change in Indian cricket, said that the recent decision was "bound to happen". Speaking on his YouTube channel, the commentator said, "We had already discussed earlier that it was bound to happen. The day Virat Kohli quit T20I captaincy, it was a foregone conclusion that he would lose his One Day captaincy also very soon".

Chopra further explained the BCCI's decision and said that you can't have a player as Test and ODI skipper but not as T20I captain. "World over it has never happened that the Test captain is an ODI captain and is not a T20 captain. Or as Test captain and T20 captain but not in One Day. Distinction is always about white ball cricket and red ball cricket and that distinction has been settled," Chopra stated.

Another cricket expert Harsha Bhogle highlighted the 'critical role' head coach Rahul Dravid will need to play while also admitting that Virat will be feeling 'a sense of loss'. “However great a player Virat Kohli is, this is the time to reach out to him. It is inevitable he will feel a sense of loss. It is always tricky with two captains when both are playing all formats and it is critical Dravid, Kohli and Rohit are comfortable and have a common vision,” Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

“There could be a day, you never know, when one sits in judgement on the other's place in the team & then plays under him two weeks later. Having two captains makes the role of the coach critical especially if key players are being rested & both captains want the best team available", he added.

