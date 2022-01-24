New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former India skipper and legendary batsman Virat Kohli on Monday said that he and his wife Anushka Sharma were "caught off guard" after the face of their daughter Vamika got revealed during the third and final one-day international (ODI) between India and South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town.

In a statement shared on his Instagram stories, the 33-year-old said that the couple's stand remains the same, requesting fans and media to not click or share Vamika's pictures. The same story was also shared by his wife Anushka.

"Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform that we were caught off guard and didn't know the camera was on us," the statement read.

"Our stance and request on the matter remains the same. We would really appriciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!"

Vamika, born last year, turned one earlier this month. On Sunday, her face got revealed after which her pictures and videos were widely shared on social media. Since then, die heart fans of the couple have slammed the broadcasters and urged fan pages and other accounts to delete pictures and videos of Vamika.

It should be noted that Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement, urging fans and media to not share Vamika's picture and keep her away from the limelight. Recently, Anushka had also penned a note thanking the camerapersons for not clicking pictures of their daughter Vamika while they accompany Virat for his cricket match tours.

"We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media," she had said.

"As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people on the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma