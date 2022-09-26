Virat Kohli Achieves This Rare Feat In Limited-Overs Cricket

Another day at work and Virat Kohli, as usual, returns home with a present, this time not one but two feats. The star batter has achieved a rare record and became only second batter to do so in the cricketing world as he completed 16,000 runs in white-ball cricket for India.

Kohli is the second batter after legendary Sachin Tendulkar to reach the 16,000 run-mark in limited-overs for India. In 369 limited-overs matches, Kohli has amassed 16,004 runs at an average of 55.95. He has 44 centuries in white-ball cricket along with 97 half-centuries.

So far, he has played 262 ODIs and scored 12,344 runs, with 43 centuries and 64 half-centuries. On the other hand, he has played 107 T20Is and scored 3,660 runs.

In another milestone, he surpassed current India head coach and former classic batter Rahul Dravid to become second highest run-getter for India in international cricket.

Kohli has overtaken Dravid with his 63-run knock against Australia in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad. The right-handed batter has 24,078 runs in international cricket across formats with 125 half-centuries and 71 hundreds to his name.

The first batter in the world to achieve the feat of 16,000 runs in white-ball cricket, was former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who played 463 ODIs and scored 18,426 runs. He played only 1 T20I game in his career and scored 10 runs.

Coming back to the match, apart from Kohli's innings, Suryakumar Yadav also made impact with his 36-ball 69 including 5 sixes and as many fours to help India reach 187/4 in 19.5 overs to clinch the series 2-1.

India will next take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday, September 28.