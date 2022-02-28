Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Former India batsman Vinod Kambli was arrested on Sunday for allegedly hitting his car into the gate of his residential society in Mumbai's Bandra, said the police. However, the 50-year-old - who also argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident - was released later after bail.

In a statement, the Mumbai Police said Kambli was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage), and section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving under the influence of alcohol).

The former left-handed batsman, trained by famous cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, has played 17 Tests and 104 one-day internationals (ODIs) for India. He is known for his world-record 664-run partnership with legendary cricketer and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar in a school match in 1988.

Howeber, Kambli - who has been quite active on social media - has been bogged down by controversies over his conduct. Last year in December, the former India cricketer was duped of Rs 1 lakh by cyber fraudsters.

According to the Mumbai Police, a man posing as the representative of a well known bank called up Kambli and shared a link with him, which the latter downloaded resulting in Rs 1 lakh getting withdrawn from his account fraudulently some time later.

Later, a case under section 420 (cheating) of IPC and provisions of Information Technology Act was registered by the Mumbai Police.

