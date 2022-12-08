Venkatesh Prasad, Virender Sehwag Slam India's 'Decade Old' Approach In White-Ball Cricket After Series Loss Against Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Ebadat Hossain celebrates a wicket during the 2nd ODI match against India at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Virender Sehwag slammed Men in Blue's approach in the limited-overs cricket following their ODI series loss against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

In a close encounter, India lost by five runs in the second ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium and went 2-0 down in the three-match series.

Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat and set the target of 272 despite facing early hiccups in the innings but Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah played knocks of 83-ball 100* and 77 respectively to guide the side to a reputable total.

Chasing 272, India's batting suffered a hindering start without regular opener Rohit Sharma as got hit on his thumb and batted later in the innings.

Virat Kohli (5) and Shikhar Dhawan (8) opened innings for India but failed to give a solid start. Shreyas Iyer tried to anchor the innings with his 102-ball 82 but his stint was cut short by Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the Indian middle-order was again caught off guard against the hosts. Axar Patel was the other batter who tried to pull things in Men in Blue's favour but he departed after scoring 56.

Washington Sundar (11), KL Rahul (14) and Shardul Thakur (7) had a dismal show in the second ODI which hampered India's hope of levelling the series.

Commenting on the back-to-back defeats against Bangladesh Prasad tweeted, "India is innovating in so many fields across the world. But whn it comes to playing limited overs cricket, our approach is a decade old. England after the 2015 WC first round exit took tough calls and turned around to become such an exciting team, India need to take tough calls.."

"And change approach drastically. We haven’t won a T20 WC since the IPL started & last 5 years have been poor in ODIs apart from winning inconsequential bilateral. Haven’t learned from our mistakes for too long and far from being an exciting team in limited-overs cricket. CHANGE", he further added.

And change approach drastically. We haven’t won a T20 WC since the IPL started & last 5 years have been poor in ODI’s apart from winning inconsequential bilateral. Haven’t learned from our mistakes for too long and far from being an exciting team in limited overs cricket. CHANGE — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 7, 2022

Taking to Twitter Sehwag wrote, "Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up - wake up."

Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up - wake up. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 7, 2022

India will take on Bangladesh in the final ODI in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10 and hope for a consolation win.