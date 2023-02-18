'In Any Course, KL Rahul Is Not A Horse': Venkatesh Prasad Slams India Opener For Series Of Low Scores

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad slammed team management for giving consistent chances to opener KL Rahul despite his poor form in Test cricket.

India vice-captain Rahul got out on 17 in the first innings of the second Test after accumulating just 20 runs in the first Test.

Reacting to Rahul's poor form, the veteran pacer said no batter has got more chances as an opener than Rahul in the last 20 years. He also feels that Rahul's selection in playing 11 is denying talented players from getting a chance.

"And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in at least last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is deliberately denying talented guys, in form guys an opportunity to be in the 11,” Prasad wrote on Twitter.

“Shikhar had a test avg of 40+, Mayank has of 41+ with 2 double hundreds, Shubman Gill in sublime form, Sarfaraz never ending wait... Many domestic performances constantly ignored.

“His inclusion shakes belief in Justice. SS Das had great potential, so did S Ramesh, both avgd 38+but did not get beyond 23 test matches. Rahul’s consistent inclusion gives an impression of lack of batting talent in India which isn’t true. Last 5 years his avg is below 27 in 47 innings,” he added.

In the Test matches he has played since 2022, Rahul has scored 50, 8, 12, 10, 22, 23, 10, 2, 20, and 17. As a result, the pressure is growing on him to score runs. He still has an opportunity to succeed in the second innings. In-form opener Shubman Gill is the front-runner to replace Rahul at the top.

"As per me, he is currently not amongst the current 10 best openers in India but is being given endless chances. Guys like Kuldeep Yadav put in man of the match performances and next game are dropped with theories like Horses for courses. In any course, KL is not a horse. Sad,” Prasad added.