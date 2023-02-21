'I Have Nothing Against KL Rahul': Venkatesh Prasad Lambasts Aakash Chopra's 'Personal Agenda' Remark

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has responded to Aakash Chopra's personal agenda remark which le labelled against the veteran pacer for going all out on KL Rahul's current Test form. In a series of tweets, Prasad mentioned that he has no 'agenda' against Rahul or any other payer but on 'unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers'.

In a fresh take KL Rahul's debate between two former cricketers, Prasad resurfaced Aakash Chopra's 2012 tweet on dropping Ajinkya Rahane from playing XI over then youngster Rohit Sharma.

The saga started after Aakash Chopra posted a video on his YouTube channel mentioning that Prasad has not mentioned the statistics and records of other players and only pointed out Rahul's bad performances.

"He (Prasad) didn't even write about Shubman's home numbers. Because you are showing averages, he has played 11 innings at home in which his average is 26.3. I am saying that you shouldn't judge Shubman Gill with averages. He is a damn good player. He is a better player than that but use the same yardstick for the others. He has shown 14 overseas innings in which he has an average of 37, in which he has conveniently not spoken about SENA countries. If we see only SENA, his numbers will also not be that good. His away numbers are looking good because of Bangladesh," Chopra had said.

Reacting to Chopra's remark, Prasad took to Twitter to give a reply to the cricketer-turned-commentator in a six-tweet thread.

"So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out.

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

"I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash, considering he has made a great career by airing his views.

"I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda," Prasad tweeted.

"This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai.

"And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn’t make sense to me. That doesn’t affect the players performance. Most players don’t read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited :).

"I admire Aakash for the hardwork he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn’t suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes," he concluded.

In recent days, Prasad has openly criticised Rahul for his poor form in the ongoing Test series against Australia despite being given many chances. Aakash Chopra came in support of Rahul and posted the opener's record in SENA countries and even asked the former pacer to hold his thoughts till the match get over.

Rahul has been snubbed from Test vice-captaincy for the remaining two matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.