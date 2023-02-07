Venkatesh Prasad Gives Befitting Reply To Javed Miandad's 'Go To Hell' Remark On Asia Cup 2023 Row

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has sparked controversy with his remark on the Indian team after the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) meeting in Bahrain failed to reach a consensus on the venue of the Asia Cup 2023 as India cannot travel to Pakistan.

In October last year, ACC president and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said the continental cup will be held at a neutral venue as India will not travel to Pakistan despite the latter having the hosting rights for the tournament. Now, the venue of the Asia Cup 2023 will be decided in March.

Talking on the Asia Cup 2023 row, Miandad said 'India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan and also lashed at International Cricket Council (ICC) for not having any control over its members.

"Main to pehle bhi kehta tha, nahi aate to bhaad mein jaayein, hamein koi fark nahi padta, hamein hamari cricket mil rahi hai. Ye ICC ka kaam hai, ye cheez agar ICC control nahi kar skti, to fir governing body ka koi kaam nahi hai (I have said this before as well, India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan. It doesn't bother us. It is ICC's job to ensure that India come. If ICC can't control it then what's the use of being a governing body)," he said in a video on YouTube.

"ICC should have one rule for every country. If such teams don't come, no matter how strong they are, you should remove them," Miandad added.

Responding to Miandad's remark, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad gave a befitting one-line reply on Twitter and wrote, "But they are refusing to go to hell :)."

But they are refusing to go to hell :) https://t.co/gX8gcWzWZE — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2023

Further, Miandad added that India are running away from playing in Pakistan.

"Aa ke khelo, khelte kyun nahi hai. Bhagte hain, unki museebat ho jaati hai bhagte hai (They should play, why aren't they playing? They are afraid of consequences)," he said.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in September later this year.