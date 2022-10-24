'Use Technology, Why Flare Up Things Unnecessarily': Pak Legends Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis On Last Over No-Ball Controversy

Former Pakistan Legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have questioned the umpiring process in the high-intensity game between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. There is a huge debate going on for the last over's above-waist height no-ball off Mohammad Nawaz. Pakistan cricketers and fans are accusing umpires of giving the verdict in favour of Indian batter Virat Kohli as they only reacted when the former Indian skipper asked for a no-ball.

After the conclusion of the match, Akram, Younis and Shoaib Malik joined a panel discussion on A Sports and gave their opinion about the no-ball call.

Both Wasim and Waqar echoed that the leg-umpire should have reacted early not after Kohli's demand for no-ball. The veteran cricketers also demanded the decision to be referred by the on-field umpires to the third umpire as he has all the technology at his disposal.

"Whoever the batsman, he would have asked for a no-ball. It's not his (Virat Kohli) fault. Such a big game, you have the technology. Go use that technology. Why flare up things unnecessarily? These two are the most experienced umpires. It's a touch-and-go. From the nak*d eye, it doesn't look like but in slow motion, it appears like (no-ball)," said Wasim Akram during an interaction with A Sports.

The no-ball call became the hot topic as the match went right down the wire with the final ball separating the winner of the clash. The last over saw fall of two wickets, a six, three byes, a wide, and finally the winning shot by Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Normally, the leg-umpire keeps a check on above waist height no-ball as he is watching the trajectory of the ball from a different angle and tells it to another umpire... I don't want to say it's a no-ball or not a no-ball. I don't want to get into this controversy. Leg-umpire should have reacted immediately the moment Virat hit the ball which didn't happen," said Waqar Younis.

"But the umpire (Marius Erasmus the square-leg umpire) should have called it there and then. It was Virat Kohli's right to ask for the no-ball and he should do it. The leg umpire should have consulted the main umpire and they should have gone upstairs. That's why the third umpire is sitting there. It should have been left to him - he could call it no-ball, six whatever," he added.

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik also gave his opinion on the lines of his countrymen.

"When you have an option, you should take help from the third umpire, especially in such a big match at a crunch situation. Anyone can make a mistake but they should have consulted the third umpire. If the decision was taken after the replays which we saw it would have been better," he said.