New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the BCCI’s T-20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. Defending champions Mumbai will take on Chennai in the opening match of the cash-rich tournament in Abu Dhabi.

In a dramatic final last year, Mumbai had beaten arch-rivals Chennai by one run to become the most successful franchise — with four titles — in the league's history. The team has gathered a strong squad for this season, with names such as Rohit Sharma — as skipper — Pandya brothers, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, and Quinton de Kock, among others.

Mumbai receive a big setback ahead of the tournament when its star bowler Lasith Malinga requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons. The Sri Lankan bowler was instrumental in the team’s win last year, when he defended mere eight runs in the final over of the final against Chennai. The team has signed Australian speedster James Pattinson as a replacement for Malinga.

In twelve seasons, Mumbai have been winners four times -- in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 -- and runners-up once in 2010. Ahead of the opening match, let's analyse the team.

Besides being a prolific scorer, Rohit Sharma is a calm and calculated skipper. The team's fortune has changed ever since he was assigned the caption in 2013. Besides Sharma, the team has several big hitters, such as Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, and Australian batsman Chris Lynn. Talented Indian batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have the potential to carry the innings forward if the top order collapses.

In the bowling department, Mumbai has one of the world's best fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Giving Bumrah company this season will be Australian pacers James Pattinson -- who is Malinga's replacement -- and Nathan Coulter-Nile, along with New Zealand fast bowlers Trent Boult & Mitchell McClenaghan.

Squad:

Indian players: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Dhawal Kulkarni, Anmolpreet Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary, Jayant Yadav, and Suryakumar Yadav

Overseas Players: Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Kieron Pollard, and Sherfane Rutherford.

Support Staff:

Sachin Tendulkar (Icon), Mahela Jayawardene (head coach), Zaheer Khan (director of cricket operations), Shane Bond (bowling coach), Robin Singh (batting coach), James Pamment (fielding coach), Paul Chapman (strength and conditioning coach).

Past Record:

2008: Fifth position; 2009: Seventh position; 2010: Runners up; 2011: Third position; 2012: Fourth position; 2013: Winners; 2014: Playoffs; 2015: Winners; 2016: Fifth position; 2017: Winners; 2018: Fifth position; 2019: Winners

