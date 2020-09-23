Mumbai will be looking forward to secure their maiden victory after their defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in their opening Indian Premier League 2020 encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Both the sides will be looking to secure their maiden victory in the tournament.

Pitch report suggests that the team bowling first would have an advantage as dew might come into play during the second innings of the match. The venue has an average score of around 160 runs. The temperature is expected to be around 35 degree Celsius at the toss and is expected to remain the same during the match.

The two sides have faced each other 25 times in the history of the IPL, of which Mumbai Indians have won 19 times. Mumbai will be looking forward to secure their maiden victory after their defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament on Saturday.

Here are the latest updates from the Match 5 of the IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century



Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma scored half century off just 39 balls shortly after Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 47.

Sharma, Yadav approach half-centuries, put KKR on backfoot



Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are approacing their half centurites. KKR are on the backfoot after the end of ninth over.

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav bring up 50-run partnership

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have brought up 50-run partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has scored 60 runs off the six overs.

Mumbai Indians accelerate after early dismissal



Three back to back fours by Suryakumar Yadav and two consecutive sixes by Rohit Sharma have accelerated Mumbai's innings after early dismissals.

Shivam Mavi gets Quinton de Kock early



Shivam Mavi has dismissed Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock for just 1 in the second over of the match.

Rohit, de Kock begin Mumbai Indians' innings



Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have began Mumbai Indians' innings.

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

KKR win toss, opt to bowl first

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the Match 5 of the Indian Premir League 2020.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 pm (IST).

SQUAD:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi

Posted By: Lakshay Raja