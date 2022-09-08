Unruly Afghan Fans Throw Chairs At Pakistan Fans After Asia Cup Loss | Watch

After Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one-wicket in a thrilling Super 4 encounter on Wednesday, the Afghan fans weren't able to digest their team's loss as they started hurling chairs at Pakistan fans and even vandalized the Sharjah stadium. Some videos surfaced on the internet also shows that both Afghanistan and Pakistan fans were engaged in a tussle outside the stadium.

The match between the two sides was totally dramatic as it went to the wire to decide the winner and young Naseem Shah emerged as a new hero for Pakistan. He smashed two consecutive sixes off the first two balls of the final over to put his side over the line. It was not only the 22 players that were competing against each other but also the fans who got furious after their team's loss.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar posted a video on Twitter and captained the post, "This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport."

This is what they've done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

This is not the first time that fans from both sides have indulged in a fight after the match as in their previous games scenes were not so different.

The Super 4 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining and nail-biting clash in the recent times. Batting first Afghanistan posted 129/6 in 20 overs. Chasing 130, Pakistan didn't had a solid start but they were at 97/5 after 16.2 overs. However, Pakistan collapsed from there on, and they went to 118/9 in the penultimate over.

Pakistan required 11 from the last over of the innings and pacer Naseem Shah step up to the occasion and played two attacking shots down the ground for back-to-back sixes and handed Pakistan a one wcket win in a close-faught encounter.

Pakistan's Asif Ali and Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad Malik had an altercation after the former's dismissal in the 19th over. Ali almost hit the Afghanistan pacer with his bat, and tempers were seen flaring.

With the win, Pakistan have qualified for the summit clash and will take on Sri Lanka in the title match on Sunday, September 11.