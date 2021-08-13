In a lengthy post, Unmukt Chand thanked his supporters and well-wishers and said that he feels blessed to represent India. He also thanked the BCCI and described winning the U-19 World Cup as the biggest moment of his life.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Unmukt Chand, India's 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, retired from all forms of the game on Friday at the age of 28. Chand, who was once considered as one of the rising stars in Indian cricket, took to Twitter to announce his retirement from the game.

In a lengthy post, the 28-year-old thanked his supporters and well-wishers and said that he feels blessed to represent India. He also thanked the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and described winning the U-19 World Cup as the biggest moment of his life.

"After thinking for a while, I still could not find the perfect beginning to this letter. Writing this down brings out mixed emotions in me. I don't know how I should be feeling cause honestly I am still figuring it out. The very thought of not being able to represent my country again literally stops my heartbeat for a while. I have grown up playing cricket with just one and only dream of playing for India," Unmukt wrote.

"The love for this game has been very pure for me and I am grateful to have achieved a few milestones along the way. From getting up early in the morning for training, scheduling my entire day around cricket and trying to find out ways to become a better player has always been my drive and motivation and still keeps me going as the journey is only halfway through," he added.

Chand, a right-handed batsman and off-break bowler, who led India to 2012 U19 World Cup win, soon became a household name in the country. He was the 'Man of the Match' in the final, as his 111 not out ahd shaped India's victory.

It is expected that the 28-year-old will play in a T20 league in the United States, like his U19 World Cup winning team-mate Smit Patel. To compete there, he needed to announce his retirement since the BCCI does not allow its registered players to compete in foreign T20 Leagues.

Meanwhile, Chand, who played for Delhi and later also captained Uttarakhand, was given chances for India A and Delhi but couldn't crack the red-ball code despite a memorable 151 against Railways on a seaming track when he was still a student of Modern School, Barakhamba.

Chand played 67 first-class matches, amassing 3,379 runs, with eight hundreds and 16 fifties. However he never had that break-through Ranji or IPL season that could have catapulted him to the next level.

