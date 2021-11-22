New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand has married nutritionist and physical trainer Simran Khosla on Sunday. The couple announced their wedding by sharing photos on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the retired cricketer wrote, "Today, we decided on forever! 21/11/21". Ever since the cricketer made his wedding announcement, fans have poured in best wishes and compliments for the married couple.

Previously, Simran Khosla had shared a video saying she was getting married to the love of her life and taking their three-year relationship.

His wife, Simran Khosla is a fitness and nutrition coach and just 5 months younger than the 28-year-old player. She enjoys over 70,000 followers on her Instagram and goes by profile for her company named 'Buttlikeanapricot'.

Simran also runs marathons and has expertise in being a life coach as well. The bride and groom on their wedding day oped to colour co-ordinate in the shade of pink.

Unmukt Chand and Simran Khosla's wedding was a private affair and was attended by close friends and family members.

Let us tell you that, Unmukt Chand never represented India at the senior level after his stint in the U-19 team but will now become the first Indian player to play in the Big Bash League (BBL), as he signed on with the Melbourne Renegades for the 2021-22 edition.

"I'm very excited, it's great to be part of the Melbourne Renegades family. I've always followed the Big Bash and it's a great opportunity for me to come and play some good cricket. I'm really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going," Chand was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

