'Undoubtedly, The Best Innings Of Your Life': Sachin Tendulkar On Virat Kohli's 82-Run Match-Winning Knock

AN EXCELLENT half-century by Virat Kohli made India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the country celebrated the grand victory with a great enthusiasm with Leaders of the country to former cricketers hailing team India for the tremendous win.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Kohli and congratulated team India on his Twitter handle. "A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup…Deepawali begins :) What a cracking innings by Virat Kohli. Congratulations to the entire team. #ICCT20WorldCup2022," he wrote.

Sachin Tendulkar also appreciated Kohli and called it "the best innings" of his life. Taking to Twitter Tendulkar wrote, "Virat Kohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! Keep it going."

Virender Sehwag called it a happy Diwali and wrote, "Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali. What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli. Chak De India."

Cricketer Wasim Jaffer also shared a meme from his Twitter handle and praised Kohli for his tremendous victory. "Take a bow, Virat Kohli. An innings for the ages. Congratulations team India," he wrote.

VVS Laxman shared a picture of Kohli and wrote, "Virat’s knock in Mohali in the #T20WorldCup against Australia was probably one of the finest I have seen and this one was probably a notch higher because of the big ground & India being 31-4. Class is always permanent and an outstanding win for Team India in a thriller #IndvsPak."

Meanwhile, Kohli during a post-match presentation expressed his joy and said that he was speechless about how it happened. "It is a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that is when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts." he said.

"The first one was the back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best T20I innings. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," said Virat in a post-match presentation," added Kohli.

(With inputs from ANI)