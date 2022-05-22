New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: On Sunday, BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match T20 International home series against South Africa starting June 9. As per the announcement, this year's IPL star Umran Malik has made an expected entry into the squad. As reported on July 14 by PTI, regular captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested for the white-ball series in which Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain.

Umran has so far picked up 21 wickets in 13 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL but his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour has caught the imagination of all and sundry. Along with Umran, Punjab Kings' death overs specialist Arshdeep Singh has also earned his maiden national call-up.

Also, the Board of Cricket Council of India announced a 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test match against England. After being dropped from the home series against Sri Lanka, Cheteshwar Pujara has made a comeback to their squad of India. Apart from him, Shreyas Iyer has also been called up to the Test squad. The fifth and final Test of the series is set to be played on July 1 in Birmingham.

As per the BCCI's announcement, Prasidh Krishna has also been given a place in the Test squad for the upcoming Test match

India squad for 5th Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

India's T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Posted By: Ashita Singh