'Umpire Made The Right Decision in Signalling Byes': Simon Taufel Brushes Aside Dead-Ball Controversy

India's skipper Rohit Sharma with teammates Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya celebrate as India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Former ICC elite umpire Simon Taufel has given his verdict on the dead-ball controversy which fumed during India's clash against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The controversy sparked during the last over of India's 160-run chase when Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were in the middle. Kohli and Karthik ran three runs after the former got bowled out on a free hit and ball went down towards third-man. After the umpire gave the byes signal, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and other players had a conversation with the on-field match official to declare it a dead ball. The on-field umpire stayed on his decision and India were awarded three byes.

"After the exciting climax to the India v Pakistan match at the MCG last night, I've been asked by many to explain the Byes that India scored after Kohli was bowled off the free hit.

"The ICC Playing condition is below. The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man. For a free hit, the striker cannot be out bowled and therefore the ball is NOT dead on hitting the stumps - the ball is still in play and all conditions under the Laws for Byes are satisfied," former ICC elite umpire wrote on social media.

Taufel also mentioned the playing conditions under which the umpire took the decision within the framework of cricketing rules.

India started their campaign on a high note as they outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane thriller. Virat Kohli produced the herculean knock of 53-ball 82* to get his side over the line.

In a high-pressure game, Kohli and Hardik Pandya held their nerves right till the last over and were involved in a 113-run fifth-wicket partnership which set the stage for India's win in front of a jam-packed crowd at iconic MCG. Chasing 160, India were reeling at 31/4 in 6.1 overs and went on to win the match. Pandya contributed 40 runs to the winning cause before falling to Mohammad Nawaz in the last over.

Experienced Ravichandran Aswin pulled things off for Men in Blue as he chipped the ball over mid-off to get the winning run after a match-winning effort by Kohli.

India will next take on Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground in their Group 2 Super 12 clash on Thursday, October 27. Netherlands lost to Bangladesh by nine runs on Monday at Bellerive Oval.