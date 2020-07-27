The cricket body said, they will start the preparation for IPL once the BCCI gets a go-ahead from the Indian government.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Emirates cricket board on Monday confirmed that they've received the official letter from the BCCI to stage the IPL in the UAE. The cricket body said they will start the preparation for IPL once the BCCI gets a go-ahead from the Indian government. “We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal,” Emirates Cricket Board Secretary-General, Mubashshir Usmani told reporters today.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was scheduled to begin on March 29 but it was postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With an unabated spike in COVID-19 infections in India, the BCCI decided to shift the venue to the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier on Sunday, IPL's Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent the acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board regarding hosting IPL 2020. "Yes, we have sent the acceptance letter to the ECB and both the boards will be working together from now on to stage the tournament," Khaleej Times quoted Patel as saying.

In addition, Patel said that the eight IPL franchises -- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and the Royal Challengers Bangalore -- will hold their respective pre-tournament training camps in the UAE.

He said that the training camps will be held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment and "the teams need at least three to four weeks to prepare for the tournament".

(With inputs from ANI)

