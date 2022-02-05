New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Carrying the legacy of their domination at the Under-19 World Cups, India have once again booked their berth in the finale of the marquee tournament in junior cricket, despite the COVID-19 setback. The Yash Dhull-led side registered a comprehensive 96-run win against Australia in the semifinal on Wednesday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground to set up a date with England in the World Cup final today. The clash will be India's fourth consecutive ICC U-19 World Cup final, where they will play for a chance to win the title for the fifth time in the country's history.

England Under 19 booked a place in the final by outclassing South Africa and Afghanistan in the playoff matches by six wickets and 15 runs. Batting has been a strong area for the team as they scored over 200 runs in four of their five games. India Under 19, on the other hand, will rely on their bowlers more to take them through in the Saturday game. It won’t be wrong to say that it will be a contest between England batters and Indian bowlers in the final.

When and where to watch India U-19 vs England U-19 Final?

India U-19 will face the England U-19 on Saturday, February 5, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The match will start at 6:30 pm and will be televised on Star Sports Network. The India U-19 vs England U-19 Final will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India U-19 vs England U-19 Final Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium can be considered as a blanched surface as it has something to offer to both the batters and bowlers. The stadium has a quick outfield and thus the players will get good value for their shots. The average score in a 50-over game is 239 runs. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred choice for both teams.

India U-19 vs England U-19 Probable Playing XI:

India: Kaushal Tambe, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk)

England: Alex Horton (wk), George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden, William Luxton, George Bell

