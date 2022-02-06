New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After leading Team India to a glorious win in the Under-19 World Cup, Indian U-19 Skipper Yash Dhull has been chosen as the captain of ICC's 'Most Valuable Team' of the tournament.

Yash Dhull-led side defeated England in the summit clash of the tournament on Saturday. Overall, eight nations are represented in the line-up. India defeated the Young Lions by four wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to lift the Cup for the fifth time in 22 years. Besides Dhull, two more Indians -- all-rounder Raj Bawa and spinner Vicky Ostwal -- figure in the 12-strong team.

The right-hander takes up his place at number four having hit 229 runs in the competition, including one century, and his deployment of his bowlers was crucial in leading his side to overall victory in the tournament.

The line-up has a pace battery that includes Josh Boyden of England, Awais Ali of Pakistan, and Ripon Mondol of Bangladesh. England all-rounder Tom Prest and Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage are the spin options in the 12 alongside India's Ostwal.

Meanwhile, after winning the U-19 World Cup 2022, Yash said, "t is a big moment, everyone was supporting was so it is a big moment for us to win the tournament. It is a team effort, backing players is a sign of a good team. We kept moving ahead with a positive mindset. Medium pacers have been doing well for us since the Asia Cup, Ravi Kumar gave us a good start and Raj Bawa was exceptional."

Talking about the future, Dhull said: "I want to play cricket only. The focus will be on the game, the rest of the things will take care of themselves. I will take it match-by-match. Let's see what happens."

ICC U19 Most Valuable Team of the Tournament: Haseebullah Khan (WK, Pakistan), Teague Wyllie (Australia), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Yash Dhull (Captain, India), Tom Prest (England), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Raj Bawa (India), Vicky Ostwal (India), Ripon Mondol (Bangladesh), Awais Ali (Pakistan), Josh Boyden (England), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan).

Posted By: Ashita Singh